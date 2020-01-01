'No Wazito FC department is better than another, I am building a team' - Kimanzi

The Nairobi-based charges have only managed to get five points from as many league games

Wazito FC head coach Francis Kimanzi has conceded he has to push every department in the team for better results in their forthcoming assignments.

The immediate former Harambee Stars coach has seen his team pick just five points from as many Football Federation (FKF) Premier League matches. The 44-year-old says he is building a team and is not focusing on specific departments.

"On where there is an improvement, we will ensure it is maintained and where adjustment is needed we will do so as well," Kimanzi told Goal.

More teams

"I do not want to say a certain department is better than another. This is a team I am building and I must push every department to work harder."

On Thursday, Wazito recorded their second defeat in the FKF Premier League against high-flying FC.

In the 29th minute, former winger Kevin Kimani managed to bring in a good cross from the right. Michael Owino managed to head the ball but it went over the crossbar.

The former had a chance to test the goalkeeper from a free-kick in the 35th minute, but just like Owino, his effort went over the bar.

On the Banker's side, Derrick Otanga and Simon Munala had chances to score but were closed down quickly.

Henry Onyango managed to get in a good position in the 38th minute but his effort missed the target.

The goalkeepers of both teams had less work to do in the first half as the strikers failed to beat the defenders.

Article continues below

After the break, the Zedekiah Otieno-led charges upped their tempo hoping to get a goal. Their tactical change eventually paid dividends in the 50th minute when Otanga was slipped into the danger zone, and he managed to beat goalkeeper Otieno for an opening goal.

"We did not play well; if we would have done so then we could have ended the game with a point or three," Kimanzi said.

"We accept the result now we have to go and work on where we went wrong in order to improve in our next assignment. The whole team needs to be motivated and pushed."