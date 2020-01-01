'No truth to suggestion Salah & Mane dislike each other' - Liverpool legend Aldridge

The former Reds striker believes two prominent figures at Anfield are happy to work together and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have seen more questions asked of their working relationship at , but John Aldridge says there is “no truth” to suggestions that the pair “deeply dislike each other”.

Two star turns at Anfield have found themselves thrust under the microscope at times in the 2019-20 campaign.

An early-season outing at saw Mane react angrily after being substituted at Turf Moor, with the Senegalese appearing to take issue with what he considered to be selfish actions from Salah.

Ever since then, with tension said to have been bubbling away for some time, a close eye has been kept on a prolific duo that remain integral to Jurgen Klopp’s cause.

Further accusations of a divide in the Reds camp have been made, with Richard Keys the latest to claim in his personal blog that Salah and Mane would be “a whole lot happier playing in a team without the other”.

Those in the Liverpool camp have always been quick to rubbish the rumours and Aldridge is adamant that there is no substance to the speculation.

The former Reds striker has told the Liverpool Echo: “I'm pretty sure, as I think most people who watch Liverpool on a regular basis will be, that there is no truth in those suggestions and I think what we've been seeing on the football pitch pretty much all season where they've been making goals for each other left, right and centre is proof of that.

“I'm sure we'll see the two of them in tandem together against on Wednesday and no-one should be in any doubt over what a tough game lies in prospect.”

Liverpool, as the reigning kings of Europe, have work to do in the second leg of a heavyweight continental clash with Atletico.

Klopp’s men currently trail the tie 1-0 on aggregate, but are looking to deliver another memorable turnaround under the lights at Anfield.

Aldridge added: “Many people are pointing out Liverpool overturned a three-goal deficit against in the semis last year but this will be a totally different game.

“Atletico are not Barcelona, they love to sit deep and defend, the situation is made to measure for how they are and like to play so everyone - the team and the Anfield crowd - is going to have to be patient.

“We need to start well, I do think we're in trouble if they get the first goal but if we can play to the best of our ability - which we haven't done for a little while now - we've got every chance.

“It does feel like we're due one. We haven't seen a really top-class performance since arguably Leicester away on Boxing Day so hopefully this is the game where everything clicks because the right result on Wednesday could really set us up for the kind of end to the season this team deserves after the phenomenal way they've performed for the vast majority of it.”

Liverpool are in a position to focus more of their attention on matters with the Premier League title all but wrapped up and a disappointing exit having been suffered at the hands of .