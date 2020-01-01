No team can stop Gor Mahia from winning KPL - Kipkirui

The winger believes K'Ogalo will go all the way to winning the 2019/20 top tier title

winger Nicholas Kipkirui believes there is no team able to stop them from successfully defending the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Despite playing 18 league matches, one game less than their competitors, K'Ogalo are on 44 points, four more than second-placed Kakamega . The former Zoo FC player states they are aiming at winning their 19th title and no side can stop them from achieving the feat.

"To be honest, no side is capable of stopping us from winning another title this season," Kipkirui told Goal Tuesday.

More teams

"We thought FC are our main challengers but they are dropping points in matches they should be winning and that will come back to haunt them. For Homeboyz, I think they are not yet ready; actually, their 2-1 win against us was a mere fluke because we had not trained."

The 23-year-old admitted the team is not doing well financially but on the pitch things are different.

Article continues below

"Yes, we have problems, but we have never brought the issues on the pitch, we know we are here to play and it happens during games. We are hungry for success and we will not exchange it with anything," Kipkirui concluded.

K'Ogalo face in their next league match on Saturday.