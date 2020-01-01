'No team can bully Gor Mahia in Caf Champions League' - Kipkirui

K'Ogalo have never made it to the group stage of the competition but the former Zoo FC man is optimistic this season they will

striker Nicholas Kipkirui is optimistic his team will eliminate CR Belouizdad from the second preliminary round of the Caf .

The Kenyan champions qualified for the next phase of the competition after they managed to secure a 4-3 aggregate win against APR of Rwanda in a two-legged affair.

The Rwandan champions came into the return leg with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg meeting in Kigali, but faltered at the end of the second leg as Gor Mahia scored two quick goals in added time to win 3-1 secure a ticket to the next stage.

On the other hand, the Algerian outfit reached the next round after a 4-0 aggregate win against Al Nasr of Libya. The Algerian champions won the first leg away in Tripoli 2-0 and returned home to complete the job with another 2-0 win and will now face K’Ogalo.

"We are now an experienced team as far as the Caf Champions League matches are concerned," Kipkirui told Goal.

"Yes, in the past we have been bullied by the teams from North Africa, but this time around it is not going to happen. We are not scared of anyone we will meet because this is our year to set history.

"No one will stop us from getting our target."

Kipkirui has also explained the impact stand-in coach Sammy Omollo had on the team in the game against APR.

"[Omollo] is an experienced coach and he positively impacted us before and during the game," Kipkirui added.

"He asked me to go and motivate the likes of [Benson] Omalla and push the team forward for goals."

The 24-year-old did not forget to reveal the target he has set for the current 2020/21 season.

"I want to score 15 goals for my team, it is a realistic and achievable target for me. By doing so, I know I will be helping the team meet the target as well," he revealed.

"It is all about teamwork, I cannot score the goals alone. So I have to be a team player to achieve the objective."

The first leg will be played on December 22 or 23 in , with the return leg planned for January 5 or 6, 2021 in Nairobi.

The last time Gor Mahia played against an Algerian opponent was in 2019 when they were drawn to face USM Alger in the same competition.

USM Alger came to Nairobi and beat K’Ogalo 4-1 and returned home in Algiers to win the return leg 2-0 and advance to the next round with a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.