No shortcut: Gor Mahia must work hard to secure KPL title - Polack

The British states the players must give their best to stand a better chance of successfully defending their top tier crown

head coach Steven Polack states his charges have to work hard to retain their Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

K'Ogalo are leading the table with 48 points from 21 games, the same number of matches as second-placed Kakamega who have four points less. The 11-time champions are third with 42 points making the title run-in finale interesting.

"In life, there are no shortcuts, if you want something good you have to work hard for it," Polack told Goal.

"It is what I have told my players; they have to work harder if they want to win the league this season. We have stiff competition from Tusker and Homeboyz and of cause some other teams, but if we step up our game and get positive results consistently, we will outwit them and stay at the top."

On Sunday, the 18-time champions defeated Zoo FC 3-2 at Kerich Green Stadium but the tactician was far from impressed.

"We conceded very easy goals which we could have avoided, and it put us under a lot of pressure. In the second half, I was forced to make some changes that worked for us. The good thing is that we got what we had come for; three points was all we needed."

It was Gor Mahia's seventh win in eight games against the Kericho based side.