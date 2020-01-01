No Roma in FIFA 21 as Serie A club sign exclusive deal with Pro Evolution Soccer makers Konami

The Italian side will only appear in the Japanese-made football video game, and will not be represented in the rival franchise

club have announced an exclusive deal with Konami, makers of the football video game series Pro Evolution Soccer - meaning they will not feature in the upcoming release for the main rival franchise, FIFA 21.

Roma's name, crest and kits will be exclusive to PES 2021, which is scheduled to launch on September 15. Their home stadium, Stadio Olimpico, will also only appear in the Japanese-made game.

The deal, which was described by Roma in a statement on their website as a "long term, exclusive partnership", means supporters of the Giallorossi will have only one upcoming video game option should they want full access to their favourite team.

"We are delighted to welcome Konami, a world-leading company in the design and development of video games and , to our family," said Roma's commercial director, Giorgio Brambilla.

“Thanks to this agreement we will be able to implement the volume of interactive experiences and the involvement of the new innovations of the Giallorossi fans all over the world.

"We are already working hard with the new partner to set the activities for the coming months and to support the launch of PES 2021.

"Within the club, we are sure that Konami will be the perfect strategic partner for the development of the activities that will involve the AS Roma eSports team, which is increasingly aimed at a public who loves football video games."

Signing Roma exclusively is a boost for Konami, after FIFA creators EA Sports announced an exclusive partnership with two other major Serie A clubs, and , for their upcoming video game earlier this month.

The multi-year partnership, beginning with the release of FIFA 21 in October, will see the Italian giants feature exclusively in that franchise – meaning the game will boast full access to the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri players, kits, training grounds and stadia.

Nick Wlodyka, vice president and general manager of EA Sports told Goal: "You look at Serie A, and Milan and Inter obviously are two of the top three clubs in that particular league. We’re making sure that we're able to represent them fully, authentically, and now exclusively.

"They’re very storied clubs, with all sorts of incredible history behind them and alternately, that's a fantastic partnership for us.

“We look at all the pieces that are important. We make sure you have the right stadium, the kits, the crest, and we make sure that we capture the atmosphere in those stadiums appropriately.”