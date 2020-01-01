'No-one knows' - Salah unsure of Liverpool future after Reds' title triumph

The Egyptian forward says he just wants to "enjoy the moment" after adding the Premier League to his ever-growing haul of major trophies

Mohamed Salah has admitted to being unsure of his future after the Reds' Premier League title triumph.

As the 2019-20 campaign edges towards its conclusion, Liverpool are currently sitting pretty as holders of the Premier League, , FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The Reds conquered Europe for the sixth time in their history last season, and built on that platform to win a first league crown in 30 years this term, wrestling the trophy away from with seven games to spare.

More teams

Salah has contributed 19 goals to their top-flight cause, taking his overall tally for the club to 94 in 151 appearances since his arrival on Merseyside from in the summer of 2017.

The international still has three years left to run on his current contract at Anfield, but he has long been linked with a big-money move to .

Although the 28-year-old is refusing to give anything away when it comes to his future plans, he has done little to squash ongoing speculation during an interview with LA FM Colombia.

Asked to discuss his ambitions as he enters the next phase of his career, Salah responded: "I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment!

"No-one knows the future and what will happen. Let's see what will happen.

"But at the moment we win the Champions League, we win the Premier League, I'm happy. Let's see what will happen in the future, but I'm very happy to win and achieve those trophies."

The former Roma winger went on to credit Jurgen Klopp for transforming Liverpool from also-rans into genuine trophy contenders, while insisting it was an easy decision for him to get on board with the German's project at Anfield three years ago.

"There is no secret. I don't believe in secrets in football. I just believe in hard work, your mentality has to change sometimes," said Salah.

"Since [Klopp] came here, the first thing he tried to do is change the mentality of the players to a winning mentality.

"He did well in that. I came here and he was telling me the plan about everything and I was excited to come. We are doing good."

Salah added on how he has performed on an individual level this season: "I still play in the same position as a wing. I didn't play as a striker before. But the number of goals between this season and last season is not that far.

"Last season in the Premier League I scored 22. This season [so far] I scored 19. One game I could score a hat-trick and it would be 22! I don't see it as different.

Article continues below

"Maybe you have a challenge in your head and mind to keep pushing yourself forward because you already won the Premier League.

"It's always when the people ask you what trophy would you choose: individual or collective ones? Everyone would choose the team ones. This season we won the most important one!"

"It's difficult to be like before because you won the title. That could be one of the reasons why we didn't score much [since the restart]."