Nobody at Gor Mahia approached me for contract extension talks - Francis Kahata

Gor Mahia allowed Kahata's contract to run down thus allowing the Kenyan international seal a move to Simba SC

Former midfielder Francis Kahata believes K'Ogalo officials never wanted him to stay at the club.

The Kenyan international sealed a two-year deal with Tanzanian giants Simba SC, after his contract with the Kenyan champions expired.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, the creative midfielder claims he never wanted to leave, but did not want to risk his future.

"My contract with Gor Mahia had expired and as usual, the officials at the club could have approached me over an extension. However, none did that; I waited but it was all in vain," he told Goal.

"On the other hand, Simba have been following me and showed they wanted me in their team, so I had to make a decision.

"Leaving Gor was not an option for me, but I was forced to do that because I felt my services were no longer needed.

"The decision to join Simba was football related, if I could have received an offer from Gor Mahia, I could have stayed."

While at Gor Mahia, Kahata managed to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in three successive years.