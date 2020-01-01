No Nice offer for Lille & Borussia Dortmund target 'Little Ronaldo' Olawale

The Nigeria youth international has sparked talk of agreeing terms with the Eagles, but his club claims his destination lies elsewhere

‘Little Ronaldo’ Peter Olawale has “no offer on the table” from Ligue I outfit Nice, and the destination of the young forward will be known when the ban on international travel is lifted.

The 17-year-old has been linked with , and following a notable 2019 U17 World Cup outing in .

Reports have it that Olawale has penned a five-year contract with the Allianz Riviera outfit after agreeing to personal terms and will be unveiled in July.

More teams

However, Tripple 44 vice-chairman Mubarak Olodeankirun insists Nice have not yet made any offer for the talented forward, while laughing off claims that he would be joining the Eagles in July.

“As I speak to you, we have received no offer on the table from side Nice for Olawale,” Olodeankirun told Goal.

“Whatever is in the media about Olawale joining the team is mischievous and that holds no water. We count it as comments emanating from the bar house.

“We recently turned down an offer from a side because we want him in a club where he can develop into a world-class player.

“Currently, his destination is already known as soon as the ban on international travel is lifted, the world will know where he will continue with his professional career.

“His future is very important to us at Tripple 44 Academy and we are working tirelessly to ensure that he gets the best.”

The youth international is managed by Mohammed Salah and Mbwana Samatta’s agency Spocs Global Sports, owned by renowned German Sascha Empacher.

Not shortage of suitors, the teenager rejected offers from , Fernabache and as his custodian Olatunji Samuel Okuku insisted his prized asset will join a team where his talent will be advanced.

Article continues below

Olawale broke into limelight when he scored a debut World Cup goal as Manu Garba’s Golden Eaglets bowed 2-1 to in Group B’s last game at Estadio Bezerrao, Gama.

Unfortunately, the five-time world champions crashed out in the Round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the .

Owing to his skills and knack for scoring goals, he has been tipped to follow in the illustrious footsteps of Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo.