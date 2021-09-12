No need for Kaizer Chiefs fans to despair

Amakhosi have four points from their opening three league matches, having drawn 0-0 with TS Galaxy and beaten Baroka 2-1 ahead of losing to Masandwana

Kaizer Chiefs ended the weekend in 10th place on the league standings after being beaten 2-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening.

Even with one or two debatable selection calls, there were a lot of positives to take for Chiefs from Sunday's defeat.

Not a lot was seen of Downs' dangerous attacking pack of Gaston Sirino, Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane, not when it came to chances in and around goal that is.

Shalulile netted from close range - the second of Downs' goals after Grant Kekana had headed in from a free-kick for the opener.

But other than that, the Namibian had one of his quieter days and apart from gathering the ball out the back of the net on two occasions, Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma had very little to do.

It was in contrast to his opposite number Denis Onyango, who had a far more lively afternoon, making a strong case for the fact that Chiefs had the better of the game and were the more threatening team.

And were it not for some wasted chances - Samir Nurkovic was the main culprit, and there was also a penalty miss from Lebogang Manyama - the Soweto side could easily have claimed a draw if not an outright victory against the champions.

Intensity

There was a sharpness and a fair amount of incisiveness to Amakhosi's play. There was also a hunger and desire to win the ball and to fight throughout the 90 minutes. There was also the confidence to take on, match and even outplay at times, a strong Downs side.

Of course, Baxter will be concerned about his side's lack of finishing prowess, as well as a couple of moments of sloppiness at the back. But it can't be denied that Chiefs played some promising football and created good enough chances, but were ultimately unlucky not to come away with anything.

Conservative yet dangerous

Baxter went with a back five, with three central defenders in Daniel Cardoso, Austin Dube and Erick Mathoho, as well as Sifiso Hlanti and Njabulo Blom at left and right-back, respectively.

He also played two holding midfielders in Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange, both known more for their control of the middle of the park than for their creative flair or goal-scoring.

This made Chiefs very hard to break down and allowed them to retain a fair amount of control over proceedings. As mentioned earlier, it helped stop the dangerous Downs attackers from causing their usual havoc.





And despite having only three recognised attackers on the field in Khama Billiat, Nurkovic and Keagan Dolly, Amakhosi regularly looked dangerous when going forward and could have won the game with the opportunities their set-up created.

What appareled defensive-minded ended up yielding plenty of opportunities. That was despite Baxter's insistence to play Nurkovic out wide and Billiat as the centre-forward. In the past it's often been the other way around.

Article continues below

As the country's best team, Sundowns know how to win matches in which they're not in top form; because when they need to be, they're deadly in front of goal.

Sunday's win did, however, have an element of a smash-and-grab victory to it.

Surely Chiefs deserved to get more than they did and if the likes of Nurkovic, Billiat and Manyama find their scoring boots soon enough, it looks like this is a team that could possibly challenge for league honours or pick up some cup silverware.