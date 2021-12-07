'No more favours at Gor Mahia after Caf Confederation Cup exit' - Omollo warns

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has now challenged players to step up and fight for their positions at the club since there will be no more favours from the management.

K'Ogalo had only 16 players available for the Caf Confederation Cup, and they had to be used sparingly especially in Football Kenya Federation Premier League to avoid fatigue.

It meant some players were being used to protect their colleagues from burning out.

However, on Sunday, the former league champions were bundled out of Africa's second-tier tournament, leaving the team with only the domestic competitions to focus on.

'No more favours'

"Yes, we have been having a good run in the league, but even so, we had to field players cautiously," Omollo told GOAL on Tuesday.

"Our Caf Confederation Cup squad was thin, we had to protect the players from fatigue. That is why we had to give other players a chance to play, and yes, we managed to get the points.

"However, after being knocked out of continental competition, players will have to fight for starting place in the team. No more favours, you have to prove that you deserve to be in the starting 11.

"We want to give our best and reclaim the title we lost to Tusker. The quality of the team is good and I am sure we will offer a stiff challenge consistently.

What next after Caf Confederation Cup elimination?

After getting knocked out of the continental competition against Otoho d'Oyo, K'Ogalo will be away to Vihiga Bullets in the FKF Premier League on Thursday.

Gor Mahia have so far collected 14 points from six matches they have played. They have managed four wins and two draws, scoring seven goals and conceding two.

Bullets are at the bottom of the table with just one point from the seven matches they have played. The Western-based team have lost six games, and drawn one. They have scored just three goals and conceded 19.