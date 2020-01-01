No more AFC Leopards signings, Shikanda confirms

The 13-time champions have not yet confirmed the arrival of new players ahead of the new season

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed the club has completed their signings and in due time they will be unveiled to the public.

While rivals , 2009 champions and other top tier teams are busy in the market and have confirmed their new players, the 13-time league champions have not done so.

"Leopards are doing things in their own way and soon the new players will be unveiled," Shikanda told Goal.

"We have made about five signings to bolster the team; they are players who will help us challenge for top honours. As opposed to our rivals, we are not making wholesale changes since we did not release many players.

"For them, it is like they are building a new team, but for us, we are strengthening what we already have. All I can assure our fans is that we have completed our signings."

On Monday, October 12, the 13-time champions confirmed Washinton Munene had signed a permanent deal with the team.

The defender had joined Ingwe last year, initially on loan from Wazito FC, but convincing performances with the first team in the season that was cancelled, have triggered AFC Leopards to make the move permanent.

"We have reached an agreement with Washington Munene to join the club on a permanent deal," the 13-time winners confirmed on their social media accounts.

"The left-back joined us initially on loan in September 2019 from Wazito FC and after impressing on and off the pitch he has signed a two-year contract with us.

CLUB UPDATE



We have reached an agreement with Washington Munene to join the club on a permanent deal.



The left back joined us initially on loan in September 2019 from Wazito FC and after impressing on and off the pitch he has signed a 2 years contract with the us.

"We welcome Munene to the club on a permanent basis and look forward to his continued contribution."

Munene’s development is the second transfer activity AFC Leopards have confirmed in the ongoing window. Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has already agreed to a one-year contract extension after an impressive KPL debut season with Ingwe.

The former league winners are also eager to complete Harrison Mwendwa’s move but reports have emerged the process has been slowed due to the demand made by the player’s agent.

Munene and Ochan have extended their stays even with rumours interim head coach Anthony Kimani is set to leave for further studies sponsored by the club.