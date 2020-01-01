No Luqman Hakim live on our channels yet, says RTM

Malaysian football fans may need to wait a while before they get to watch teenage star Luqman Hakim playing for KV Kortrijk in 's Jupiler Pro League.

Although it had been reported earlier on Friday evening by a business website that Malaysia's government-run, national broadcaster Department of Broadcasting Malaysia (Radio Televisyen Malaysia, RTM) has secured the broadcast rights to the league, the department has issued a denial the following morning.

RTM has yet to issue any official statement, but it chose to refute the rumour by responding to Twitter posts written about the supposed rights acquisition.

"The rumour concerning Jupiler Pro League is not true, RTM does not have the rights as purported. Please refrain from sharing unsubstantiated news," went one of the replies by the RTM Twitter account.

While the rumour had been received with excitement by many fans, it also attracted criticism from loyal fans of domestic football, who questioned the need to spend taxpayers' money on broadcast rights to foreign leagues, when RTM does not broadcast the Malaysian league at all this year.

On top of its roster of national and state radio stations, RTM also runs five terrestrial television channels, one of them being the RTM Sports channel.