No Lionel Messi reunion! Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta set to sign for Emirates Club FC in Dubai amid Inter Miami links

Andres Iniesta won't reunite with Lionel Messi in USA as he is close to joining UAE Pro League side Emirates Club FC.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona legend is set to arrive in Dubai on Monday and will sign for Ras Al-Khaimah-based club Emirates Club FC, according to Fernando Polo. His contract will run until June 2024 with an option to extend by another year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iniesta's contract with J-League side Vissel Kobe expired this summer and he is currently a free agent. He was linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami on a two-year where he could have reunited with former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi. But he has instead chosen to remain in Asia and join the UAE Pro League club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter Miami have assembled a star-studded squad this season signing in three former Barcelona stars, Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

WHAT NEXT? Emirates Club will begin its journey in the UAE Pro League 2023/24 season on August 19 against Al-Wasl.