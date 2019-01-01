No Kisumu trip as Gor Mahia move fixture against Posta Rangers to Nairobi

The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for K’Ogalo after coming on as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw

Gor Mahia fans from the Lakeside City of Kisumu will have to wait a little longer to watch Dennis Oliech in action.

This is after K’Ogalo’s home match against Posta Rangers was moved to Nairobi. Gor Mahia will host Rangers on Wednesday at the Kasarani Stadium.

The tie had initially been scheduled to be staged at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu but it was moved to the Capital City.

According to Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda, K’Ogalo made the request to KPL to familiarize themselves with the Kasarani playing surface as they prepare to host New Star of Cameroon in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off on Sunday.

“We want the players to get used to the Kasarani playing surface as this will be our home ground for the Caf Confederation Cup fixture against New Star from Cameroon on Sunday,” Aduda told Goal.com.

Oliech made his debut in a Gor Mahia jersey during a 1-1 draw against Mathare United last Sunday.