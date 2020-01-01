‘No keeper could save it’ – ‘Ghost’ defends Kenya’s Origi after Comoros goal

The Harambee Stars tactician says his keeper could have done nothing to stop the free-kick which gave Comoros the lead

Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has come out to defend goalkeeper Arnold Origi following the goal he conceded against Comoros in the qualifier on Wednesday.

conceded a comical goal from a free-kick after M'changama Youssouf's well-taken effort evaded Kenya’s static wall and found its way into the net leaving, keeper Origi rooted to the ground without moving as Kenya conceded their third goal in the qualifiers.

With Covid-19 restricting fans to watch the game on TV, many felt Origi, who was making a comeback to the team after five years out, should have done much better to save the ball from hitting the back of the net.

More teams

However, ‘Ghost’ has now defended the Norwegian-based custodian, saying he could have done little to save the ball because it was directed by the wind after taking off from the ground.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“There is nothing Origi could have done in that situation,” ‘Mulee told Goal on Friday. “It was a well-taken free-kick and immediately it took off from the ground, it changed direction and after the strong wind inside the stadium pushed it.

“So I don’t think Origi deserves the blame, it was a very tricky ball, and not sure even other keepers could have done anything.”

Without discussing the goal he conceded, Origi has promised to put a better fight when the two sides clash against in Moroni on Sunday.

“We are going there to fight,” Origi told Goal. “We let ourselves down for not winning the game on Wednesday but we have done the review of the game with the coach and rectified a few mistakes which cropped up.

“We now know what we need to do and Kenyans must be ready to see an improved display from the first meeting on Wednesday.”

Article continues below

On his part, Mulee has maintained that the team will make sure that they get a positive result in Comoros so that they remain in contention.

“We have now gauged our strengths and weaknesses, and when we play them in Moroni, we will do our best to remain in contention, for a place at the 2022 Afcon finals," he concluded.

Kenya have now registered three identical results in the qualification campaign – 1-1 against , Togo, and now Comoros.