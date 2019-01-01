No injury worries for Chemelil Sugar as they face Mount Kenya United

Eager to win the match, the Sugar Millers will have to be at their best against the bottom-placed side in the league

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera believes his side is in good shape ahead of their Premier League ( ) clash with

Odera added that the Millers have no injury concerns going into the week 24 match at Kenyatta Stadium.

The Sugar Millers were victorious over Zoo in their previous KPL match with a 2-0 win at home.

“We have had only a day of preparing for that match but we have had a good training session. The good thing is that we have a fully-fit team and I am happy for that because it gives the technical bench an easy task of picking the team that will do duty,” Odera told Goal.

MKU have leaked a total of 21 goals in the last five matches, which includes a 6-1 defeat to before another 6-2 loss to Posta .

Odera cautioned that they should not be judged on what they have done before because MKU are team that usually gets on the score sheet first.

“Mount Kenya United is not an easy team even after they have had struggles of their own. What I know about them is that they usually score first and if they do that they can manage to pick the win easily if not pressed well," Odera added.

“That is why we have been working on our finishing in the last session and we hope everything goes to plan on Wednesday. We will have to defend well and making sure that we remain in their own half for the better part of the game. Defense always start from upfront that is what I know.

“We hope to win the match; three points are very important at this juncture of the season so we will welcome any kind of victory. But if we score more goals the better because that will help us bridge the goal difference as that can prove vital at the end of the season.”

MKU have struggled against Chemelil recently, losing the last five matches between the two sides.