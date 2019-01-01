Rescheduled Ulinzi Stars game gives Ochieng a chance to win the Golden Boot

The match will now be played on Sunday giving striker Enosh Ochieng a chance to close in on leader Allan Wanga

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) match between and Mount United will be played on Sunday, Goal can reveal.

The match was set to be played on Wednesday from 2 pm, but the late arrival by the financially crippled visitors meant the game had to be pushed forward by an hour.

When Mt. Kenya's uniform colour clashed with that of the home team, a possible walkover was discussed. MKU protested the decision, explaining that they had already secured a different jersey.

KPL CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed to Goal that the game will now be played on Sunday.

“There was a small miscommunication between the office and the referees. Mt. Kenya had acquired the alternative jersey but by that time, the referees’ manager had prompted them to hand the home team a walkover,” Oguda told Goal.

“We will release a statement later on that matter but as it stands, the match will be played on Sunday as from 3 pm at the same venue (Afraha Stadium).”

This will give Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng an opportunity to fight for the KPL Golden Boot considering the fact that he has scored 17 goals, one less than Kakamega 's player Allan Wanga.