No data, no problem: bet on football with Betika Bila Bundles

You can bet with Betika on this week's Serie A, EFL playoff and FA Cup matches even if you have no data

If you ask Kenyan football fans they will tell you that data bundles are a precious commodity, It is always a pain receiving that infamous "Your bundle balance is below 5MB" message.

's leading sports betting firm Betika is well aware of this problem as their customers rely on the availability of an internet connection to place their bets.

In order to overcome this issue, Betika have partnered with the leading Kenya telco Safaricom to offer their customers free access to the Betika website.

More teams

That's right, Betika customers on Safaricom will no longer require to have data bundles to place a bet or view and analyse games on the Betika website. The #TurudiUwanjani campaign will save Betika customers' money on mobile data and increase their chances of winning their bets by allowing them to spend as much time as they need analysing the games and odds before placing their bets.

With Betika Bila Bundles the betting company's punters are in for a pleasant surprise as they can now enjoy free browsing on Betika.com and with sporting activities still on the comeback trail after Covid-19 there are plenty of alternative betting options on the Betika site.

Customers can now enjoy the live football feel of the English Premier League, , and other top football leagues with Betika's Simulated Reality League and enjoy almost-real matches being simulated based on real team statistics, rankings and historical performances.

As well as the Simulated Reality Leagues, Betika also offers a virtual Super League and casino games, giving punters the freedom to vary their play from the comfort of their homes.

Some of the most exciting casino games on the Betika platform include slots, roulette, card games and much, much more. Customers can literally win in seconds and receive their winnings immediately. This allows them to re-use the winnings and to keep enjoying the experience.

To make it even better for their customers, Betika have also launched a virtual Jackpot for their virtual football Super League, where customers do not have to place an actual Jackpot bet to win! By playing the available virtual football games, customers automatically stand a chance to win up to 1 Million Shillings!

Article continues below

This means that whenever you win a bet in the Betika Super League on the virtual EPL or La Liga, that is not the end of it, Betika could surprise you with an additional win of up to 1 Million Shillings!