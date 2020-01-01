No current KPL team can beat 2009 title-winning Sofapaka side - Situma

Batoto ba Mungu emerged league champions in their first season in the top-flight and the former captain explains their source strength

Retired defender James Situma has claimed there is no current Kenyan Premier League ( ) team that can defeat 's side which won the league in 2009.

Situma captained Sofapaka to their first and only league glory then in their first season in the top-tier and he feels no team, from the 17 outfits in the current composition of KPL, could beat them then.

Under coach Robert Matano, now at , Batoto ba Mungu lifted the title when Musa Mude, Titus Mulama, John Baraza, Omar, Wilson Oburu, George Owino, Tafadzwa Dondo, Anthony Kimani, Zachary Onyango, Edger Ochieng, Humphrey Mieno and Bob Mugalia were regular starters with Situma wearing the armband.

Comparing the status of KPL then and now, the two-time league winning captain explained why Sofapaka looked stronger than the current teams.

“In this team [which won the league in 2009], everyone was just good and everyone could start any game and we had the right balance and the right depth,” Situma told Goal.

“At that time the league had sponsorship and majority of the clubs had their own sponsorship too meaning players were well-motivated and we had stiff competition.

“Compared to now, there are no league sponsors, clubs have no sponsors and the majority of the clubs are struggling to pay players hence no motivation.”

“Without disrespect, I will say no team could beat us then.”

After leaving Sofapaka in 2011, the former international went on to play for AFC and Tusker and won his second league title, as captain again, with the former in 2016.

With the majority of Sofapaka's 2009 contingent having already retired Mieno is still active as he is turning out for Tusker. Baraza is the current Batoto ba Mungu head coach while Kimani is serving as an interim coach at AFC Leopards.

A brace from winger Baraza and another sumptuous strike from Zimbabwean Tafadzwa Dondo were enough for Sofapaka to win their maiden trophy after beating Red Berets on November 8, 2009, at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.