No club has inquired on Derrick Otanga's availability, Sony Sugar coach reveals

On the KPL's top scorers chart, Otanga are fifth having scored 13 goals and is level with Mathare United's Cliff Nyakeya

head coach Patrick Odhiambo has revealed that they have not been approached by any club on the possible availability of Derrick Otanga at the end of the season.

Otanga has been in good form and has scored 13 goals for Sony Sugar in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), who are aiming to finish among the top three clubs domestically.

"We have not been had an approach from any club asking for the sale of Otanga at the end of the season so whatever you hear them now remains rumours. He is a young player who has shown his incredible talent across this season and has a bright future," Odhiambo told Goal.

Meanwhile, Odhiambo admitted that they were unlucky not to win their Saturday fixture against at Awendo Green Stadium.

"Otanga has been superb all season and he has given us very important goals," added Odhiambo.

"Against Nzoia Sugar, everyone in the team was not lucky so we cannot blame an individual for the draw. We completely failed to make our chances count for us but I can tell you the spirit to fight and secure points were there."

Sony Sugar are fourth on the KPL table with 56 points, two fewer than Sofapka who are third, and Odhiambo said they will fight for more points in their last match of the season.

"We are still hoping to finish this season among the three best teams but we also have to make sure we grind good results against Sugar on Wednesday as we wait to see what Kakamega will get from Zoo in their respective match," stated the coach.

"It has been quite a good season and we are happy about what we have done so far. For next season, we will hope to have a better campaign and that includes lifting the trophy.

"Expectations could be high next season but we will wait and see when we reach there, for now, we are focused on the remaining match."