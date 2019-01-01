No change as AFC Leopards name team to face Vihiga United

Kaheza Marcel and Okaka Aziz will warm the bench alongside defender Abdallah Salim

Casa Mbungo has retained the squad that defeated last weekend as AFC takes on .

The only change is on the bench where Dennis Sikhayi, who was absent, last week due to suspension, makes a return.

Adira Jairus is preferred in goal ahead of Eric Bakame with Kayumba Soter starting at the right back. David 'Cheche' Ochieng will anchor the midfield as Oburu Vincent leads the attack.

AFC Leopads XI: Jairus Adira, Soter Kayumba, Isaac Kipyegon, Joshua Mawira, Oruchum Christopher, David Ochieng, Brian Marita, Whyvnne Isuza, Wayi Yeka, Eugene Mukangula and Vincent Oburu.

Subs: Eric Bakame, Salim Abdallah, Aziz Okaka, Kaheza Marcel, Saad Mousa, Clark Achuka and Dennis Sikhayi.