Nkana FC midfielder Otieno craves for another Harambee Stars chance

The 26-year-old believes if he pushes harder on the pitch he can prove he deserves to feature for Kenya

Midfielder Duncan Otieno believes he can have a positive influence if given another chance in the Harambee Stars set-up.

The Nkana FC player last featured for the national team in May 2018 during the four-nation tournament in .

Considering his consistent performances for his club of late, the former AFC captain believes it is a matter of time before getting his opportunity again.

"Everything has its time and I believe if given opportunity, I will give my best," Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

"Though for now, we have [Victor] Wanyama who is our captain and also very much experienced, we have [Anthony] Akumu another great player, and many others but no doubt if given chance I can also contribute positively to the team.

"Playing for the national team is a dream for any player, and I have to keep on pushing, working harder to get a chance again."

The 26-year-old joined the Kitwe-based side in October 2018 from the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and has established himself as a regular performer for the team.



His contract at the club ends at the end of the season but it does not worry him much.

"Nkana have been so good to me; we have a good team and great plans for next season," he continued.

"We want to play in the Caf final and which is every player's dream. I want to be part of the Nkana team that will feature in arguably Africa's biggest stage.

"I do not want to speculate about my future, the most important thing is that I have a contract with the club and I am committed to it."

The towering midfielder, who can also play in central defence, has revealed his target in the near future.

"I want to continue giving my best to my team, and help them win something next season. And if the league resumes in the current campaign, I want to push and hope to win the league because we are among the contenders," he concluded.

Before the Zambian top tier took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Nkana were fourth on the table with 43 points after 24 league matches, three points behind leaders Forest .