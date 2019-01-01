Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno: I have to compete with Wanyama and Kenya's best

Kenya are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before the tournament

Nkana FC midfielder Duncan Otieno believes that he will soon be a regular player for Harambee Stars.

The midfielder has had a relatively good season with the Zambian outfit which included participation in the Caf Confederation Cup but coach Sebastien Migne did not find him a place in the provisional squad of 26 players for the national team.

The former AFC captain says he has to respect the coach's decision.

“In my position, I am competing against the best players in maybe better than me in terms of experience, Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Denis Odhiambo and Johanna Omolo but again it is their time and I believe my time will come if I only keep on believing and working hard,” Otieno told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I take it as a challenge to keep on working hard, the right time for me to cement my place in the team will come.”

"I believe the coach made a selection based on merit and he took with him those players who fit in his style of play, I can only wish the team the best of luck."

