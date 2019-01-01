Nkana FC, home to Kenyan trio, part ways with coach Chambeshi

The two parties have agreed to terminate their association with the club saying the coach is leaving as a legend

Zambian top-tier side Nkana FC have agreed to mutually part ways with head coach Beston Chambeshi.

In a statement by the club's chief executive officer Charles Chakatazya, the Kitwe-based side confirmed Chambeshi was leaving after he had joined the club for a second stint in 2016.

Nkana have three Kenyan players in their ranks - former captains Musa Mohammed and Harun Shakava as well as former AFC skipper Duncan Otieno.

Mohammed and Otieno joined the team in 2018 before Shakava arrived before the start of the current season.

Chambeshi helped the club finish third on the Faz Super League table in his first season after returning to guide Kalampa. He also led them to a maiden Barclays Cup final two years ago and also reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals in 2019.

“Coach [Beston] Chambeshi has mutually separated with Nkana Football Club,” the statement on the club's Facebook page read in part.

The club's president Everisto Kabila said Chambeshi is leaving Nkana FC as a legend.

“Coach Beston [Chambeshi] is not just a coach, he is a legend in this club. He has given his all to this great club and we are just wishing him the best success in his future endeavours," said Kabila.

Chambeshi's first stint at the club lasted for 10 months before he was fired in May 2015.

Meanwhile, coach Manfred Chabinga will take charge of the team on an interim basis, with the club falling short of giving an update when they intend to appoint Chambeshi's long-term successor.

After 11 matches, Nkana lie fourth on the Super League log with 21 points, seven fewer than leaders Zesco United, and drew 0-0 with Green Eagles during their November 30 tie.

They have won six matches, drew in three and lost the other two.