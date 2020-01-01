Niyonzima eager to ‘fight’ for Azam FC after penning a two-year contract

The Rwanda midfielder explains his excitement after signing for the Chamazi-based club ahead of the new season

New Azam FC signing Ally Niyonzima has revealed he is itching to get started after joining the Mainland Premier League giants on Saturday.

The Rwanda international midfielder was unveiled by the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ after arriving from Rayon Sports of Rwanda.

“My first target, I want to play, I want to be used, because I am a fighter, I play to win and my head now is on playing for Azam, and I want to repay them for signing me, I want everyone to be happy here, and I want to get the chance to show what I can do,” Niyonzima told reporters after signing the deal.

“I am ready to give out what I can give, and help them win trophies, I want to leave everything to God and wait for the season to start, I know Azam fans will be happy when they see me play, I will not disappoint them, it is a new challenge I am taking with both hands and will be ready to play.”

On signing for the Chamazi-based club, Niyonzima explained: “I thank God for the great chance he has given me to play for Azam because he has allowed me to continue with my work and I also want to thank Azam officials for the chance they have given me to play for this great team.

“I also want to thank the coach for having the belief in me, and giving me the chance and come play in , I also thank my manager who played a key role to have the deal sealed.

“I have come here to play, I have come here to do my work, and I know with God, I will repay the faith the coach has in me and will help them to win trophies.”

Asked whether he knows anything about Azam, Niyonzima responded: “I don’t know them very well, but I remember I watched them when I was very young but for now, I was not following them because I was involved elsewhere but I think I am in great shape to come in and do well with the players who are here.”

On what he knows about the Tanzania league, Niyonzima said: “I have not been keen to follow Tanzania league, I only watched it on TV, and mostly we follow the derby in Tanzania, I know more about the Tanzania league and I have many people here who have been telling me what to expect so it will not be difficult for me to settle in.

“I have talked to only one player in Azam, [Mvuyekure], he has told me good things about Azam, he is a good friend, he has told me Azam is a great team, and if I do my job well, then I will always be happy.”

Niyonzima becomes the second signing for Azam, who have already brought on board winger Awesu Awesu from Kagera Sugar.