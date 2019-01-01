Nixon Omondi: Kariobangi Sharks poor run will end

The Kenyan team's last win came against Nzoia Sugar, a 1-0 victory on March 13

left-back Nixon Omondi believes that the poor run in their last seven games will come to an end.

Sharks have recorded four consecutive draws, against Sugar (2-2), (1-1), AFC (1-1) and Posta (1-1).

“We know that we are going through a difficult run of form but everyone here at the club is working hard to bring that to an end. The players are committed, the manager has confidence in us and we have the belief that we will put this behind us,” Omondi told the club’s official website.

Kariobangi Sharks fought back to earn points against AFC Leopards and , after going down early in those matches and the fullback said that this proves the team won't surrender.

Since beating on March 13, the William Muluya team has not won a single match.

“If you look at the last two games you can see that the drive is there. To score with the last kick of the game shows that we are not ready to give up and that we do not take this temporary position as our permanent condition. We know we have the capability and that is why we will keep pushing,” Omondi added.

Omondi joined the FKF reigning champions in November 2018 from National Super League side Police.

Kariobangi Sharks will play Kakamega on May 5 at MISC, Kasarani. This is a side they defeated 1-0 courtesy of Shaphan Oyugi’s lone strike at Bukhungu Stadium on February 12.