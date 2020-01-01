NIVEA MEN: Can Vinicius Junior be Real Madrid’s spark?

The Brazil wonderkid has the potential to be a superstar at the Bernabeu

Even before Vinicius Junior arrived at in July 2018, it as clear that he was destined for the top.

Indeed, Los Merengues had already committed €46 million to recruit the wonderkid when he turned 18, making him—after Neymar—the second most expensive export from the Brazilian game.

Yet anyone witnessing his form for Flamengo, where he debuted in 2017 after spending 12 years in the club’s academy, would be aware that Real had bagged themselves a future superstar.

Vinicius—who made his debut last year—had already caught the eye for the domestic heavyweights before becoming the most expensive ever player signed under the age of 19 in the history of the world game.

The pressure would be intense at the world’s biggest club, but he was Man of the Match only months after arriving at Real when he contributed two assists in a 4-0 victory that served a signal to his potential.

He’d already become the first player born this century to represent Los Blancos in late 2018, but he truly took his stature at the club to another level earlier this year when he opened the scoring against in the Clasico.

Clearly, Vinicius is capable of stepping up and making the difference in the biggest matches in the football calendar…and it doesn’t get any bigger than the Clasico!

His versatility makes him a major asset for Zinedine Zidane as he continues to learn his trade, and while he excels when cutting in from the left flank, his long-term future may prove to be in a more central role.

His explosive pace is a major asset, and Vinicius marries this to superb balance, agility and the ability to change direction at speed which is a characteristic of the game’s finest widemen.

His dribbling ability allows him to beat a man, while he boasts the physical strength and the work rate to make the difference even when the chips are down.

Real may need these qualities moving forward, particularly with the multi-time European giants enduring a tricky start to the season.

With Eden Hazard enduring fitness struggles, Vinicius’s ability and versatility could make him an ideal solution to ignite Real’s forward line, and he has the quality to be a spark for an improvement for the Madrid giants.

These talents were evident earlier in the season, when he scored three in the space of four games, including strikes in wins over and .

Since then, he hasn’t been as prolific, but was influential again at the weekend as were defeated 1-0.

The youngster may have had a viral ‘hit’ with his misguided air-kick as he missed an astonishing gilt-edged chance, but he also guaranteed all three points—even though the goal was ultimately ‘credited’ to Sevilla’s keeper Yassine Bono.

“It’s mine,” Vinicius told journalists after the match. “Of course it is.

“I hit the shot and the goal is mine.”

Real had been in a testing spell before that vital victory, and while his teammates struggled to make the breakthough, the youngster stepped up to make the crucial difference and get the reigning champions back on track.

“It's an important victory for our confidence,” Vinicius added. “There have been other games in which we've played well but not won.”

“We don't doubt ourselves at all and we went out to win,” he continued. “It's a different season from others.

“We have a game every three days and sometimes it's hard to get going. We have to keep on improving.”

Despite being present for some of Los Blancos’ most testing moments so far this season, the starlet’s optimism and strong mental game has always shone through.

“We always have peace of mind,” the wonderkid concluded. “We know we're under pressure, and we like that.”

The 20-year-old will be learning a lot from these testing times at Real, but he’s still thriving despite the circumstances, and remains on course to be one of the most exciting players in the world game.