'Niva's f*cking, sh*t language made me quit Harambee Stars' - Mulee

The Jericho-born tactician revealed why he never wore the senior national team colours during his playing days in the 1980s and early 1990s

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has explained why he never played for the Kenya national team.

Mulee, who returned to take charge of the Harambee Stars in 2020, said he detested the language used by his former coach Jonathan Niva when he was featuring for the junior side.

The tactician revealed the coach was angry at him for the poor ball control he had during a training session.

"I have never played for Harambee Stars since I left the U20 squad when Jonathan Niva was the coach. I was young and I could not take criticism, but the coach used to shout a lot at us," Mulee said.

"At one point, my teammate passed the ball to me and I had poor control, forcing coach Niva to shout 'what the f*cking sh*t are you doing!' and that is how I quit Harambee Stars. I told myself I can not tolerate the 'f*cking sh*t' language.

"I quit and never looked back."

The Cecafa Cup-winning tactician also explained how he admired Kenya and AFC Leopards legend Mahmoud Abbas, and how they have maintained a good relationship for a long time.

Mulee also talked about how retired Tanzanian star Zamoyoni Mogella used to bail them out of financial difficulties while playing in Kenya.

"[Mahmoud] Abbas was my mentor and I used to sneak into the stadium and watch him play. God works in miraculous ways and Abbas was my great friend until today and he was also my coach at Re-Union," Mulee concluded.

"I also happened to have played with [Zamoyoni] Mogella from Tanzania, whom we famously called him the Golden Boy.

"I remember at one point he had not scored for a very long-time and the boss was furious with him. We then played Water Works in a Moi Golden Cup tie and he scored twice.

"He commented thereafter that there was no need for him to score in friendly games and that he was only going to score in key games like the knockout tie against Water Works.

"He also used to loan us some money when our salaries were delayed. He loaned us but we had to pay him back with interest."

Mulee succeeded Francis Kimanzi, but was unable to guide Kenya to a back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations berths, having participated in the 2019 finals under Sebastian Migne.