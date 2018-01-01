Nikola Kavazovic exit: AFC Leopards move to confirm Marko Vasiljevic as new coach

Kavazovic handled Ingwe for three weeks before he walked out with claims he was attending to his sick father back in Serbia

AFC Leopards have promoted assistant coach Marko Vasiljevic to handle the side.

This is after new coach Nikola Kavazovic was unveiled on Thursday in South Africa to take charge of Free State Stars. Kavazovic only handled Ingwe for three weeks before he walked out with claims that he was attending to his sick father back in Serbia.

But on Thursday, Kavazovic was confirmed as the new coach at Free State State, replacing Luc Eymael, who was fired following a string of poor results. The move has now forced Ingwe to react with chairman Dan Mule confirming that they have settled to hire Vasiljevic, who was the assistant to Kavazovic.

“I can confirm that Vasiljevic is our new coach for the next two years. We parted ways with Kavazovic on Wednesday after meeting the obligations of the release clause in the contract he had agreed with us.

“He (Kavazovic) surrendered the sign-on fee and forfeited his November salary and we wish him all the best in his new coaching job. As the executive office, we will offer Vasiljevic maximum support. He has already shown that he can take us forward and we will support him.”

The youthful Vasiljevic, who had overseen the opening two league matches against Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz, will take full charge when they take on Sofapaka in another league match on Saturday.