Nigeria’s Peter Odemwingie retires from football

The forward's career saw him play for the likes of Lille, Lokomotiv Moscow, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City

Former international Osaze Odemwingie has retired from football at the age of 37.

The striker, who last played for Indonesian side Madura FC in 2017, announced the decision to hang his boots at a Uefa Equal Game conference at Wembley on Wednesday evening.

"It's an emotional day, so many memories go through your head,” Odemwingie said.

"I didn't know how to do it or where to do it, but I think this is the right place to do it. Wembley is a place with a lot of history in football."

Peter Odemwingie closes UEFA’s Equal Game conference by announcing his retirement from professional football, signalling his interest in coaching & joking that he’s available if Roberto Martinez needs another former striker-turned-assistant pic.twitter.com/gIz9yevY9Y — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) April 3, 2019

On his next move, he continued: "The next chapter is slowly building up to a coaching career and hopefully I will be coaching in the Premier League one day.”

The 37-year-old started professionally with Nigerian outfit Bendel Insurance before moving to in 2004 to team up with La Louviere.

Successful stints in and with and respectively followed before the Uzbekistan-born dynamic forward caught the eyes of suitors from the English Premier League.

In 2010, he joined West Bromwich Albion, where he scored 30 goals in 87 top-flight appearances and made laudable impacts which got him the Player of the Month accolade thrice [September 2010, April 2011 and February 2012].

On the back of an infamous 2013 deadline day transfer saga between himself, Queens Park and , he went on to don the colours of , and United before leaving for the Indonesian top-flight side Madura FC in 2017.

On the international scene, Odemwingie - whose mother is Russian - chose to represent Nigeria [his father's country] and made his debut on May 4, 2002, coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 victory over .

He represented the Super Eagles at four African Cup of Nations editions [2004, 2006, 2008 & as captain in 2010]. In 2008, he was named as an overage player as the Dream Team V secured the Silver medal at the Beijing Olympics.