Nigeria’s David Okereke scores in his league debut for Club Brugge in comeback win

The Nigerian striker scored his maiden goal to help the Blue-Black claim a comfortable victory at the Freethielstadion

David Okereke opened his goal account in ’s 3-1 comeback win over Waasland-Beveren in a Belgian First Division A game on Saturday.

The 21-year-old who joined the Blue-Black this month from Italian side Spezia Calcio was handed his first league start and he hit the ground running, scoring a second-half goal at the Freethielstadion.

Adnan Custovic’s Waasland-Beveren side started the encounter brightly when Francesco Forte opened the scoring in the 32nd minute from the penalty spot.

Hans Vanaken then drew the Blue-Black level, converting from the spot just before the half-time break.

After the restart, Okereke gave his side the lead in the 48th minute before Vanaken completed his brace to help Philippe Clement’s men clinch their first win of the season.

The former U-23 striker featured for 79 minutes before he was replaced by Siebe Schrijvers, while his compatriot Dennis Bonaventure played for 64 minutes.

Okereke, who bagged 10 goals and provided 12 assists for Spezia last season, will hope to continue with his fine start in when Club Brugge take on Sint-Truiden in their next league game on Friday, August 2.