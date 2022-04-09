Nigerians react to NFF news: ‘Pinnick decision a breath of fresh air'
Nigeria fans have taken to social media to welcome the decision by NFF President Amaju Pinnick not to seek a third term when his current reign comes to an end.
The 51-year-old, who took charge of NFF in 2014 and was re-elected for the second term in 2018, confirmed on Friday he will not contest in the coming elections despite being eligible to do so.
Pinnick cited family as the reason behind the move and his decision comes just a few weeks after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. Nigerians have taken to Twitter to react to the news.
Another section of fans has described Pinnick, who started his career as the chair of the Delta Sports Commission in 2010, as the worst ever President to lead NFF.
Another group of supporters has called on whoever succeeds Pinnick at the helm of NFF to tighten his belt and get Nigeria back on track.
Do you agree that under Pinnick, Nigeria’s football has regressed? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.