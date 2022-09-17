Nigerians can't stop scoring: Awoniyi, Ighalo & Moffi lead Super Eagles' hunt for goals across the globe

The three Super Eagles were on target for their respective teams in top-flight matches from across Europe and the Gulf

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi scored his second goal of the season but it was not enough to prevent Nottingham Forest from suffering a 3-2 Premier League defeat against Fulham on Friday.

In the fixture at the City Ground, the 25-year-old Super Eagle grabbed the opener for the Tricky Trees in the 11th minute, an advantage they held until half-time.

Fulham came back a more rejuvenated side in the second period and they levelled matters courtesy of Tosin Adarabioyo in the 54th minute before Joao Palhinha added the second two minutes later.

Harrison Reed then drilled home the third for the Cottagers to take control of the clash involving two promoted sides before second-half substitute Lewis O'Brien reduced the deficit for the home side in the 77th minute.

Since moving to the City Ground from Union Berlin, Awoniyi has now scored two goals in the top-flight from seven appearances, making him tied as the side's top league scorer.

He scored for the first time in the league this season in a 1-0 victory against West Ham United on August 14.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Terem Moffi continued with his fine start to the campaign after being among the goals as Lorient defeated Auxerre 3-1 in a Ligue 1 fixture at Stade Abbe Deschamps.

Burkina Faso international Dango Ouattara scored the opener for Lorient in the 15th minute before the Super Eagle drilled home the second in 36th minute and Enzo Le Fee made it 3-0 in the 42nd minute.

Auxerre, who had Ghana international Gideon Mensah in their starting XI, pulled a goal back courtesy of Gauthier Hein in the 50th minute.

Moffi has so far scored six goals from eight top-flight matches. The attacker is ranked third in the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts, as well as being the team's top league scorer.

Moffi scored for the first time in the league against Clermont in a 2-1 victory on August 28, when he netted twice.

Elsewhere, Odio Ighalo grabbed his third goal of the season as Al Hilal defeated Al-Wehda 3-0 in a Saudi Pro League fixture at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium.

Moussa Marega put Al Hilal ahead in the 58th minute before Ighalo scored the second in the 79th minute. With a minute left to the final whistle, Luciano Vietto ensured maximum points for the home side.

Ighalo’s three goals have come from four matches.