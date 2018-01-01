Nigerian drawn with Tanzania in 2019 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations group stage

The Golden Eaglets will face the host nation as they hope to pick a ticket to the Fifa U17 World Cup

Nigeria U17 have been zoned in Group A alongside hosts Tanzania, Angola and debutants Uganda in the preliminary round of the 2019 Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

The draw took place on Thursday evening at Mlimani City Conference Centre at Dar Es Salam with Samson Adamu taking charge of proceedings.

The Golden Eaglets will be making their ninth appearance in the biennial football fiesta qualified for the tournament after emerging as champions of the WAFU-UFOA Zone B U-17 Championship.

Here is a recap of the draw of the #TotalAFCONU17 draw. The semifinalists will qualify to represent @CAF_Online at the @FIFAcom U-17 World Cup in Peru in 2019 pic.twitter.com/8bBwHVMEl8 — CAF (@CAF_Online) December 20, 2018

In Group B, Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco and Senegal will battle for a semi-final place.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup in Peru as the Caf representatives.