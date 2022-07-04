Nigeria vs South Africa: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Randy Waldrum’s Super Falcons are hoping to commence their quest for a tenth African title with a victory over Banyana Banyana

Nigeria begin their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign against South Africa, a game that has generated much interest from fans across the continent.

Monday’s match will be the thirteenth encounter between the two countries at the biennial African showpiece, and the Super Falcons hold the upper hand with eleven wins to Banyana Banyana’s two.

Their last outing was in 2018 when the West African claimed the African title in Ghana.

Randy Waldrum’s team will have the luxury of a full-strength squad, with the likes of Asisat Oshoala, Toni Payne, Francesca Ordega and Ngozi Okobi all expected to be in action.

Game Nigeria vs South Africa Date Monday, July 4 Time 18:00 (WAT) & 19:00 (South African Time)

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SABC, Super Sports NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA) Defenders Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens) Midfielders Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden) Forwards Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

Potential Nigeria XI: Oluehi, Alozie, Ebi, Ohale, Plumptre, Ayinde, Chikwelu, Ajibade, Onumonu, Oshoala, Payne

Position South Africa squad Goalkeepers Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart, (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC) Defenders Karabo Dhlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Janine Van Wyk (JVW), Bambanani Mbane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongeka Gamede (University of the Western Cape), Noko Matlou (Eibar) Midfielders Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Nomvula Kgoale (Tut), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgardens), Thalea Smidt (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting Gijon), Amogelang Motau (University of Western Cape), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Sibulele Holweni (Sophakama/HPC) Forwards Jermaine Seoposenwe (Braga), Melinda Kgadiete (Mamelodi Sundowns), Noxolo Cesane (University of Western Cape), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond Ladies), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid), Hildah Magaia (Moron)

Potential South Africa XI: Dlamini, Matlou, Ramalepe, Mbane, Motlhalo, Salgado, Biyana, Holweni, Dhlamini, Smidt, Kgatlana



Match Preview

South Africa are aspiring to emerge as African champions for the first time in their history at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

In all their 13th appearance at the biennial African showpiece, they have reached the final on five occasions – however, failed to lift the diadem.

Heading to Morocco, the ambition remains the same but the need to scale Nigeria hurdle in their first encounter billed for the Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat.

Goalkeeper Andile Dlamini knows what is at stake in this blockbuster fixture while insisting that her team would be gunning for all three points.

“Your first game of the tournament is always the biggest game and what makes it even bigger is that it is Nigeria, who are the defending champions. So, because it is Nigeria, the game is bigger than what it is supposed to be,” she told the Caf website.

“It's also the first game of the tournament and you want to start well. And you know, it's going to be a tough encounter, because they are a top side. They're not the champions of Africa for nothing.

“They've been consistent over the last couple of years and that is where we have to improve - to be consistent in our performances, to be able to be close enough to this, but I think it's all about the three points.

“I think the three points are the most important at the moment to get the tournament off to a good start.”

Asisat Oshoala will shoulder goalscoring responsibility for the West Africans in Rabat.



Since her debut in the competition, the reigning African Women Player of the Year has scored 13 goals for the Super Falcons at Wafcon.



Many of these were during Cameroon 2016 – where she was on song on six occasions.