Nigeria vs Morocco: Kick-off, TV channel, Squad News and Preview

Victory for the Super Falcons will power them to the final of the biennial African Women showpiece

Nigeria would be aiming to go a step further by reaching the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations when they face hosts Morocco on Monday night.

Since losing 1-0 to South Africa in their opening match, Randy Waldrum’s women have been firing on all cylinders to win all games without conceding a goal.

For hosts Lionesses of Atlas, this is the first time that they would be meeting the West Africans ever, and they must negotiate their way past them to reach their first final.

Morocco go into this crunch tie having in mind that they are yet to lose any of their last 12 matches in all competitions.

In Wafcon 2022, they have won all their four matches and that could be something the Nigerian side would worry about.

Game Nigeria vs Morocco Date Monday, July 18 Time 21:00 (WAT)

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA) Defenders Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens) Midfielders Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden) Forwards Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ebi, Ohale, Plumptre, Ayinde, Chikwelu, Ajibade, Onumonu, Kanu, Payne

Position Morocco squad Goalkeepers Khadija Er-Rmici, Hind Hasnaoui (both AS FAR), Assia Zouhair (SCC Mohammedia), Imane Abdelahad (Sporting Casablanca). Defenders Zineb Redouani, Fatima Zahra Dahmos, Siham Boukhami, Aziza Rabbah, Ghizlane Chhiri (all AS FAR), Elchad Nesryne (Saint-Etienne, France), Sabah Seghir (Sampdoria, Italy), Eva Allice (FC Montauban, France). Midfielders Nahla Elodie Nakkach (Servette, Switzerland), Salma Amani (US Saint-Malo, France), Najat Badri, Fatima Tagnaout, Sofia Bouftini (all AS FAR), Imane Saoud (FC Basel, Switzerland), Yasmin Katie Mrabet (Levante Las Planas, Spain). Forwards Ghizlane Chebbak, Ibtissam Jraidi, Hanane Ait El Haj, Sanaa Mssoudy (all AS FAR), Samya Hassani (KRC Genk, Belgium), Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur, England), Chaymaa Mourtaji (Sporting Casablanca).

Potential Morocco XI: Er-Rmichi, El Chad, Seghir, Redouani, Nakkach, Mrabet, Ait El Haj, Tagnaout, Ayane, Chebbak, Mssoudy



Match Preview

Judging by June’s Fifa rankings, Nigeria are outstanding favourites to beat Morocco to Wafcon 2022 final ticket.

The Super Falcons are first in Africa and 39th in the world, while the North Africans occupy the eighth position on the continent and 77th in the world.

Regardless, coach Waldrum is wary of the threat posed by Reynald Pedros’ side – who can silence any team in the ongoing competition.

“I saw them for the first time in September and I was very impressed by the quality of their team and by the football they play,” he told the media.

“I said as soon as I arrived in Morocco that they are the team that can surprise. I know how this team has developed for three years now.

“They are one of the best teams in the competition and are capable of beating any other team.

“We have respect for Morocco and the way they have played in this tournament. It's a big challenge for us. Certainly, we have a lot of experience and a lot see us as favourites, but in football everything is possible and we have to be ready for this game.”



Ghizlane Chebbak is the competition’s joint topscorer with Rasheedat Ajibade and she could be a big threat to Nigeria’s backline.