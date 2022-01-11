Nigeria vs Egypt: Kick-off, TV channel, squad news and preview

Nigeria begin their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Egypt, a game that has generated much interest from fans across the globe.

Tuesday's match will be the ninth encounter between the two countries at the biennial African showpiece, and the Super Eagles hold the upper hand with three wins to the Pharaohs’ two, although the North Africans triumphed 3-1 the last time out at Angola 2010.

Carlos Queiroz's Egypt are favourites to come out on top in this cracker as they are unbeaten in each of their last 16 group matches in the competition – with 12 wins and four draws.

Their last defeat in the group phase dates back to the 2004 tournament where they bowed 2-1 to arch-rivals Algeria.

Augustine Eguavoen’s team will not have the luxury of a full-strength squad, with the likes of Peter Etebo, Victor Osimhen, Paul Onuachu and Odion Ighalo all missing out due to contrasting reasons.

Regardless, they know that anything short of a win could prove costly.

Game Nigeria vs Egypt Date Tuesday, January 11 Time 17:00 WAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Also, the game can be watched live on TV through SuperSport and it can be streamed online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream AIT, SuperSport, NTA NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Francis Uzoho, John Noble, Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye Defenders Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun; William Ekong; Olaoluwa Aina; Jamilu Collins; Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi, Olisa Ndah Midfielders Frank Onyeka; Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Chidera Ejuke, Kelechi Nwakali, Alex Iwobi Kelechi Iheanacho Forwards Ahmed Musa, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Sadiq Umar, Taiwo Awoniyi

Potential Nigeria XI: Okoye, Ekong, Awaziem, Aina, Ndidi, Aribo, Ejuke, Chukwueze, Iheanacho



Position Egypt squad Goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mohamed Sobhi, Mohamed Abogabal, Mahmoud Gad Defenders Ahmed Fatouh, Mahmoud Alaa, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Ayman Ashraf, Akram Tawfik, Omar Kamal, Mohamed Abdel-Moneim, Ahmed Hegazi Midfielders Hamdi Fathi, Amr El-Sulya, Emam Ashour, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Abdallah El-Said, Ramadan Sobhi, Mohamed Elneny, Omar Marmoush , Mohanad Lasheen, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet Forwards Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Salah

Potential Liberia XI: Shenawy, Fathy, Hegazy, El Wensh, El Neny, Soleya, Magdi, Sherif, Rayan, Salah



Match Preview

Captain Ahmed Musa is bullish of Nigeria’s chances when they face Egypt in Garoua, claiming the Super Eagles will not fret coming against Mohamed Salah.

The Liverpool star has been tipped to give the three-time African kings a restless evening, nonetheless, the Turkey-based forward stated that his side boasts quality the North Africans should be worried about.

“Everyone is talking about Salah but if you look at our team, we have lots of players they will be worried about,” he told the media.

“So, we don’t have to think about Salah, they have to think about our own players.

“They talk about Salah but we have players like Samuel Chukwueze and others on the wings who are very dangerous - so that’s football.”

Nigeria are making their 19thh appearance at the African football showpiece. They have reached the semi-finals in 14 of their last 16 participations, winning the tournament on three occasions.