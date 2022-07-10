Nigeria vs Burundi: Kick-off, TV channel, Squad News and Preview

Victory for the Super Falcons over the Swallows will see them qualify for the last eight

Nigeria face Burundi in a crunch 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, a fixture they must avoid defeat to earn a quarter-final berth.

After a stuttering start against South Africa, the Super Falcons bounced back against Botswana – defeating them 2-0 in Rabat with Ifeoma Onumonu and Christy Ucheibe getting the goals.

They are now a point away from guaranteeing a place in the last eight where Cameroon await if they finish as runners-up in Group C.

Coach Gustave Niyonkuru’s Swallows have lost their first two games – regardless, they could still make it to the knockout phase if they silence the reigning African champions by a wide margin.

Game Nigeria vs Burundi Date Sunday, July 10 Time 21:00 (WAT)

Backpagepix TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

This match will be live-streamed.

You can also watch the game in Africa on TV through SuperSport and various local broadcasters.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport NFF TV

Squads & Team News

Position Nigeria squad Goalkeepers Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA) Defenders Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens) Midfielders Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden) Forwards Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

Potential Nigeria XI: Nnadozie, Alozie, Ebi, Ohale, Plumptre, Ayinde, Chikwelu, Ajibade, Onumonu, Kanu, Payne

Position Burundi squad Goalkeepers Belinda Ndoreraho (La Colombe FC), Ariella Umurerwa (La Colombe FC), Amissa Inarunkundo (PVP Buyenzi), Jeanine Irakoze (Fofila FF) Defenders Charlotte Irankunda (Fofila PF), Diane Irankunda (Fofila PF), Suzanne Zilfa (PVP Buyenzi), Angelique Keza (Inyange Buja Queen), Nasra Nahimana (PVP Buyenzi), Rachelle Bukuru (The Tigers Queens, Tanzania), Annociate Nshimirimana (PVP Buyenzi), Djazila Uwineza (Fofila PF), Salha Nduwayo (Huksvarna FF, Sweden), Saffira Asha Djafari (Simba Queens FC, Tanzania), Joelle Bukuru (Simba Queens, Tanzania), Cheilla Ineza (Huksvarna FF, Sweden), Peace Olga Niyomwungere (La Colombe FC), Erica Kanyamuneza (PVP Buyenzi), Esperance Habonimana (Inyange Buja Queen) Forwards Rukiya Bizimana (Etoile du Matin), Aniella Uwimana (Young Princess, Tanzania), Gloris Gakiza (La Colombe FC), Falone Nahimana (Huddersfield TAFC, England), Sandrine Niyonkuru (Fountaingate Schools, Tanzania), Bora Ineza (Fofila PF)

Potential Burundi XI: Irakoze, Ineza, C. Irankunda, D. Irankunda, Bukuru, Guinand, Niyomwungere, Uwineza, Djafari, Uwimana, Niyonkuru

BackpagePix.



Match Preview

Falonne Nahimana stated that the match against Nigeria will be an opportunity for Burundi to correct their previous mistakes.

Making their debut in the biennial African showpiece, the Swallows bowed to South Africa and Botswana, nonetheless, they would be hoping to return to winning ways against the West Africans to fancy their chances of qualification.

“We are going to play against a very experienced team at Wafcon,” the Huddersfield TAFC star told the Caf website.

“We want to correct our past mistakes made in the previous two games we have played so far, and we hope to do well.

“I am very grateful to the Federation for giving me the opportunity to play for the Burundian team and [the match against Nigeria] is my dream match and playing against a great team like Nigeria is a great opportunity.

“For us, as players, we have to go and fight as a team and do it with respect for our country.”

Meanwhile, coach Randy Waldrum is aiming to sustain the tempo having defeated Botswana in the second group game.

Article continues below

“We want to build on the confidence we gained by winning our second game,” he said.

“When you enter the third group game, as coaches you have to make choices. Some of our players have already played 90 minutes twice and it's a long tournament.

“If you are lucky enough to have six games, you need to be aware of what you need to do. So we have to try to find that balance.”