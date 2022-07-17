Nigeria Super Falcons Highlights vs Cameroon: Re-live Wafcon quarter-final glory

Watch the ladies’ star performance again as they secured qualification to the Women’s World Cup

Nigeria have their eyes firmly fixed on the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title ahead of Monday’s semi-final against Morocco.

However, while the Super Falcons are looking ahead to further glory in North Africa this summer, GOAL are offering Nigeria fans the chance to relive the best of their quarter-final victory over Cameroon.

Watch Super Falcons highlights from their 1-0 triumph over Cameroon here.

It hasn’t been an easy road to the final four for Nigeria so far, with the Super Falcons losing their opening game against South Africa—a rematch of the 2018 final.

Banyana Banyana pushed the Falcons close at the last edition of the tournament—only succumbing in penalties—and got the better of the West Africans in the opening match of this year’s competition.

However, after that early setback—and the loss of Asisat Oshoala through injury—the Falcons bounced back in style.

Burundi and Botswana were subsequently dispatched in the group stage—with an aggregate score of 6-0—before Cameroon were dispatched in the Last Eight.

This was no easy contest for the Falcons, who were unable to break down their opponents until the hour-mark.

However, Rasheedat Ajibade’s fine header ultimately gave the Falcons the lead, and the Lionesses, who struggled to truly get going at this tournament, were unable to find an answer.

The victory secures Nigeria’s place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and, of course, keeps them in the running for the Wafcon crown.

They’ll now face Morocco in the administrative capital of Rabat on Monday, as they look to reach yet another African final, keeping alive their hopes of the gold.