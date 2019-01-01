Nigeria striker Oparanozie continues goalscoring form in Guingamp draw with Dijon
Desire Oparanozie was on target in Guingamp's 1-1 draw with Dijon in Saturday’s French women's top-flight game.
After scoring in successive matches against Paris FC and Montpellier respectively, the 25-year-old maintained their form against the visitors at the Stade du Centre de Formation.
Oparanozie, who was making her eighth league appearance for Fredric Biancalani’s ladies this season, fired her side in front with just nine minutes into the match.
However, Luna Gevitz struck seven minutes later to deny the hosts a third win of the season as both teams ended the game by sharing the spoils.
Mi-temps à l’Akademi #D1Arkema— En Avant Guingamp (@EAGuingamp) December 7, 2019
Les Guingampaises avaient bien débuté avec l’ouverture du score rapide de Oparanorie de la tête mais Dijon a logiquement égalisé. pic.twitter.com/nRsfmzb0Fo
The Nigeria international, who lasted the duration of the match along with Cameroon's Jeannette Yango, has now scored three goals on the bounce for Guingamp in eight matches this term.
Another one⚽️🥅. Unfortunately wasn't enough to claim all points, but we're a work in progress....we keep working. ❤🖤 @ Guingamp https://t.co/0N2mqVCf1E— oparanozie desire (@oparanozie9) December 7, 2019
The draw means Guingamp remain fifth on the French women's log with 15 points and they host Stade de Reims on December 14.