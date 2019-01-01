Nigeria striker Junior Ajayi signs Al Ahly extension

The former CS Sfaxien marksman has penned a new deal that runs through till 2022

Junior Ajayi has signed a new three-year contract with .

In the summer of 2016, the striker joined the Egyptian giants for a reported fee of $2million from Tunisian side CS Sfaxien.

✍🏽 سيد عبد الحفيظ، أعلن عن تمديد عقد جونيور أجاي، لاعب الفريق، لمدة ثلاث سنوات قادمة. pic.twitter.com/OZDdDozXoo — Al Ahly SC (@AlAhly) February 18, 2019

Ajayi helped the Red Devils to two consecutive Egyptian titles in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 campaigns.

This season, the former Nigeria youth international missed the first five months of the season due to a knee ligament injury against Township Rollers on July 28 and returned in a Caf Champions League game against JS Saoura.

He has since played eight games across all competitions, finding the back of the net thrice.