Nigeria striker Cyriel Dessers is hopeful he will soon rediscover his scoring form after going seven matches for Cremonese, who paid Genk €6.5 million for his signature.

The Super Eagle was in blistering form when on loan at Feyenoord in the 2021/22 campaign, scoring nine goals and assisting twice in 27 Eredivisie matches. He also scored 10 goals in the Europa Conference League - the tournament's most, to help the team reach the final.

At the beginning of the season, he managed to score three goals for Genk in as many Belgian top-tier matches and provided an assist. The Serie A team then signed him but it has not been easy for the forward.

The 27-year-old is in Jose Peseiro's squad to play Algeria in an international friendly match on September 27. His one and only goal for the Super Eagles came in the 2-1 win against Mexico in a friendly game played in March.

After Cremonese suffered a 4-0 loss against Lazio on Sunday at Giovanni Zini Stadium, the attacker had a chance to talk about his situation ahead of the international break.

"It is not easy as a striker to be on a dry run, it is very difficult but I want to continue like this," Dessers said as quoted by Napoli Magazine.

"It is not just thinking about the goals; I know that if I do my job for the team, the goals will come. First, you need the results."

The striker has welcomed the break, suggesting it will give him the confidence to score ahead of their next match against Lecce.

The forward has also explained how it feels like to play alongside compatriot David Okereke for the Italian side.

"Going to the national team is always nice," Dessers - who might start the game against Algeria owing to the absence of Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq - stated.

"The Lecce game is very important for us and we have to show that [Sunday's] defeat is an exception. The next game is always the most important.

"I played very close to Okereke, I always try but against the three-way defenses it is very difficult, On Sunday we tried to play man against man and we complicated [Lazio's] life when we played vertically, but we didn't try enough.

"We have to analyze this and improve the understanding already starting from Lecce."