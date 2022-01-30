Nigeria star Aribo irked by Rangers draw away to Ross County

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo was irked by Rangers' inability to claim maximum points in the Scottish top tier after a 3-3 draw away to Ross County on Saturday.

The visitors opened the scoring after just five minutes when Manchester United loanee Amad Traore converted an Aribo pass. The lead lasted for 20 minutes after Jordan White levelled before setting up Regan Charles-Cook for their second five minutes later.

The Gers leveled matters in the 49th minute through James Tavernier who was assisted by Ryan Kent, before taking the lead again in the 72nd minute courtesy of Connor Goldson.

Eventually, the spoils were shared when Matthew Wright scored in stoppage time to complete the 3-3 draw.

"We lost focus a few times and gifted them three goals - you can't do that away from home," Aribo said as quoted by Football Scotland.

"It's very disappointing because we gave it our all. We were 2-1 down at half-time and knew we had to give ourselves a reaction and we did that, going 3-2 up.

"So to concede so late on and it being another mistake was bitterly disappointing. You can never dwell on performances, good or bad.

"We have to dust ourselves down and get ready to put in a good performance on Wednesday [against Celtic at Parkhead]."

The West African also praised the impact of the Red Devils loanee Diallo, who made an impressive debut for the Scottish heavyweights.

"You could see that he was a constant threat every single time he got on the ball, and he got on the scoresheet. He's getting his numbers in already and that's very good to see," Aribo concluded.

Despite the draw, Rangers maintained the top spot on the table. They have played 23 matches, managed 17 wins, five draws and one loss which puts them on 56 points.

Celtic are second, two points behind after 17 wins, three draws and as many losses. The third position is occupied by Hearts, who have 42 points.