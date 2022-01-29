Nigeria's Arokodare scores as Amiens advance in Coupe de France

Tolu Arokodare scored the second goal for Amiens in their 2-0 Coupe de France win over Nancy on Saturday.

The 21-year-old doubled the visitors' lead in the 38th minute after Arnaud Lusamba's 15th-minute opening goal.

The first-half goals were enough for Amiens to progress into the quarter-final stage of the cup competition.

South Africa's Bongani Zungu was also in action and he played for 86 minutes before his replacement while Ghana’s Emmanuel Lomotey and Senegal's Formose Mendy played the entire duration for the Unicorns.

Arokodare joined Amiens on a two-year loan from Valmiera in June 2021 which will expire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

He has made an impressive start to life in France with five goals in Ligue 2 and another five goals in Coupe de France so far.

Article continues below

His contribution has helped Amiens to the 13th spot in the league table with 25 points after 22 matches as they continue their push for promotion to the Ligue 1.

With 10 goals in 23 appearances across all competitions this campaign, the Nigeria striker - who spent last season on loan at Cologne, he is five goals away from equaling his best scoring return in a season (15 goals in 2020 season).

Following Saturday’s triumph, Arokodare will shift his attention to Amiens’ league trip to third-placed Sochaux on February 5.