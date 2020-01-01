Nigeria releases Fifa relief funds breakdown and updates on women's football plan

The West Africans have joined other member associations to announce the distribution of Fifa funds meant for the women's game

The Football Federation announced the distribution breakdown of five hundred thousand dollars received from Fifa for women's football.

Following consultations with the Sports Ministry, the Nigerian football body released the breakdown of beneficiaries of Fifa funds allocated for women's football after Monday's executive meeting.

In the distribution breakdown released on Tuesday, the Super Falcons will get $100,000 (N38,600,000) while the U17 and U20 women’s team will receive $70,000.00 (N27,020,000).

All sixteen Nigeria Women's Football League [NWFL] Premiership Clubs will get $10,000 (N3,860,000) each totalling $160,000 (N61,760,000) and the fourteen NWFL Championship Clubs will get $4,000 each (N1,544,000) totalling $56,000.00 (N21,616,000).

Other beneficiaries include the NWFL for administration and operations $30,000 (N11,580,000) and support to 12 NWFL Amateur Clubs at $1,500 each (N579,000), amounting to $18,000 (N6,948,000); women’s coaching $10,000 (N3,386,000); women’s refereeing $10,000 (N3,386,000).

For other women's football-related decisions, the NFF mandated its Technical and Development Committee to, in the next one week, provide to the Board a shortlist of candidates for the positions of head coaches of the U20 and U17 women's teams, working with its integrity unit.

It also approved that its consulting firm should, as soon as possible, submit a shortlist of candidates for the positions of head coach of the Super Falcons, NFF Head of Women's Football.

They also mandated its Youth Football Committee to conclude the modalities for the staging of the first-ever U15 Future Super Falcons’ Tournament as part of its efforts to discover talents.

On U17 and U20 Women's World Cup qualifiers preparation, the NFF said it is waiting for presidential approval for the teams to resume camp after writing the government through the Sports Ministry.

With these developments, the women's football will enjoy a huge leap in the country, especially the clubs following the distribution of Fifa Covid-19 relief funds for the women's game.