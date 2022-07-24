The 22-year-old played a key role in pressing the Saints' defence from the front as they snatched a draw in pre-season

Nigeria prospect Tom Dele-Bashiru was pleased with his side’s efforts as they battled to a 0-0 draw against Southampton in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Hornets, who will take part in the EFL Championship after being relegated from the Premier League last season, could not break down the Saints at Wealdstone’s Grosvenor Vale despite decent chances for both sides.

Nevertheless, the team's performance has elated the 22-year-old, who has insisted their chemistry is starting to show ahead of the new campaign.

“We work hard every day in training and we all know that Rob [Edwards] wants us to be a pressing team,” Dele-Bashiru told the club's official website.

“Rob wants us to try and win the ball back high up the pitch and it was good to see everything coming together.

“Pre-season has been good and I think I’ve been doing well in training and showing everyone what I can do. We’ve been working hard as a team and our patterns of play are starting to come together as a team. Everything is coming together well.”

Dele-Bashiru, who spent last season on loan at Reading, was also impressed with the overall performance of the team.

“I think today [Saturday] went well and we started well,” Dele-Bashiru continued.

“We had to ride the storm a bit because we expected Southampton to come out firing and pressing.

“We did well, stayed in the game and I think our confidence grew as the match went on.

"It was a great experience. “It’s been a long time since I’ve had the opportunity to play in front of the Watford fans, so I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully getting game time.

“We’re confident and there’s a bond building within the group. Everyone is starting to understand each other and how they play. We’re confident and I think we will do well this season.”

Dele-Bashiru has represented the England U16 team, but he is also eligible for Nigeria. He was part of the Nigeria U20 team in the 2019 Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland.

He scored Nigeria's third goal in their opening match against Qatar which they won 4-0 and will hope to feature when Watford kick off their season with a clash against Sheffield United on August 1.