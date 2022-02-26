Nigeria's Musa on target as Fatih Karagumruk fight back to down Istanbul Basaksehir

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa was on target when Fatih Karagumruk secured a 2-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in a Turkish Super Lig clash on Saturday at Fatih Terim Stadium.

The Super Eagles captain doubled the lead for the visitors in the 41st minute after Fabio Borini - with an assist from Kristijan Bistrovic - had equalised in the 39th minute. It is Istanbul Basaksehir who took the lead in the 25th minute courtesy of the Trezeguet strike.

Trezeguet, with an assist from Luis Fernandes, broke the deadlock before Musa and his teammates fought back and eventually picked up all the points.

Musa was among the players that were substituted as he came off in the 65th minute and paved the way for Yann Karamoh.

Abdoulaye Toure, Borini, and Emre Mor - who provided the assist for Musa - were the other players who were substituted as the visitors threw Munir Mercan, Jakup Darmuz, and Yannis Salibur into action.

On the Istanbul Basaksehir part, Danijel Aleksic, Naser Chadli, Salih Ucan, Omer Ali and Fredrik Gulbrandsen came on for Fernandes, Serdar Gurler, Tolga Cigerci and Trezeguet respectively.

Four yellow cards were flashed in the game with two going to each side; Musa's teammates Caner Erkin and Mercan were cautioned in the 54th and 88th minutes respectively while Ucan and Stefano Okaka of Italy from the home side were booked in the 72nd and 80th minutes.

The win means Fatih Karagumruk are ninth with 39 points from 27 games while their Saturday rivals are third with 46 points from the same number of matches.