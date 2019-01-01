Nigeria midfielder Rita Chikwelu dreams of title success with Swedish outfit Kristianstad

The midfielder has impressed for Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's side and she is setting her sight on winning a diadem this season

Kristianstad's Rita Chikwelu has revealed her dreams to help her Swedish top-flight side to challenge for a silverware this season.

Although finished as runners-up in the 2014 Swedish Women's Cup, Elizabeth Gunnarsdottir's side are yet to celebrate a title success in their history.

Having secured wins in the opening Group B matches in this year's national competition, Kristianstad are leaders but must avoid defeat at Rosengard in their final group game to advance.

And the Super Falcons star, who has scored in each of the matches, attributed their progress to teamwork while urging her side to maintain the momentum.

"It’s two wins in a row for us and I am very happy with our performance so far this season," Chikwelu told Goal.

"I think that the unity and understanding between the players have helped us very well. We know what to do whenever we have the ball.

"I have scored twice this season and the secret is just head work. To score, I make sure I am always in the right position and calculative as well.

"My dream with the team this season is to keep improving and also win a trophy. I also hope that we get at least a point against Rosengard in order to reach the next round.

"We've started well this season but I will still appeal to my teammates that we should continue to play together as a team and also remain focused."

Ahead of Rosengard clash on March 10, Chikwelu will shift focus on helping to success at their debut Cyprus Women's Cup campaign this week.