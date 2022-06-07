Nigeria legend Ugbade sets U17 Africa Cup of Nations target

The tactician is keen on qualifying the country for the 2023 edition of the African cadet championship billed for Algeria

Coach Nduka Ugbade has set his sights on qualifying Nigeria for the 2023 U17 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Algeria.

The Golden Eaglets are part of the seven countries participating in the Wafu B U17 tournament which commences in Ghana this weekend.

There, they will battle hosts Black Starlets and Togo in Group A with two teams qualifying for the semi-final.

The two finalists will represent West Africa at the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for a chance to qualify for the Fifa U17 World Cup to be hosted by Peru.

Analysing his team’s chances in Cape Coast, the former Nigeria international is positive that Nigeria will be represented in the North African country.

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are going to Ghana to do the nation proud,” Ugbade was quoted in an NFF statement made available to GOAL.

“Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy. Nigeria have a pedigree in U17 football, and we cannot afford to disappoint.”

The Golden Eaglets qualified for the 14th edition of the U17 Afcon in Morocco. However, the competition did not hold because of the outbreak of Covid 19 which crippled the beautiful game.

Nigeria are the most successful country in the world having won the U17 World Cup competition a record five times.

The West Africans last featured at the global football showpiece in Brazil 2019. There, they crashed out in the Round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands at the Estadio Olimpico, Goiania.

NIGERIA U17 SQUAD TO GHANA

Goalkeepers: Richard Odoh, Hameed Balogun, Pascal Uzoho

Defenders: Jeremiah Olaleke, Emmanuel Michael, Tochukwu Ogboji, Yahaya Lawal, Miracle Ogwor

Midfielders: Basil Mbata, Ebube Okere, Tochukwu Ogbabido, Richard Uche, Ozor Okeke, Raphael Oyebanjo

Forwards: Umar Abubakar, Kevwe Iyede, Light Eke, Abubakar Abdullahi, Jubril Azeez, Precious Williams

Standby: Utibe Silas, Abdullahi Buhari, Abubakar Shaibu, Tijjani Mohammed, Stephen Emmanuel